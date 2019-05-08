Ched Evans will reassess his future this summer after the Fleetwood Town loan star was placed on the transfer list by Sheffield United

Ched Evans will reassess his future this summer after the Fleetwood Town loan star was placed on the transfer list by newly promoted Sheffield United.

Evans, 30, netted 17 times during his loan spell at League One side Town.

But after returning to Bramall Lane the forward has been placed on the transfer list by Chris Wilder.

The forward’s current deal at the now Premier League Blades is due to expire in the summer of 2020.

But they have now alerted clubs in the lower divisions that they are willing to sell Evans as he was named on the transfer list in their recently released retained list.

League One side Sunderland were rumoured to be interested in a permanent move for Evans in January with newly relegated Bolton Wanderers seeing a January loan swoop foiled by a clause in Evans’ contract.

He remained at Town and notched 17 goals, picking up the captaincy towards the end of the season.

He missed the last two games of the term with a hamstring injury but he told the Gazette earlier in the season that he would reassess his options in the summer.

Would he consider staying at Highbury longer than his loan spell?

He answered: “Obviously that is something that Sheffield United want to do.

“It was their decision to send me out on-loan.

“They wanted me to go out and play football.

“It will be something I will have to reassess in the summer.

“I’m enjoying my time at Fleetwood.”

Though after that interest from then Championship side Bolton Wanderers the 30-year-old did say he would like to test himself in the Championship.

Though the forward reiterated that he has been happy at Fleetwood with chairman Andy Pilley showing his sentiments towards Evans’ season long loan.

The striker picked up the chairman’s player of the year award at the club’s awards dinner on Monday night.

So a swoop for the forward may not be out of the question, especially with United stating their desire to sell by adding Evans to the transfer list.

When asked about the deadline day drama Evans said: “I said all along I’m happy here, nothing has changed for me.

“I just wanted to go and test myself in the Championship. It did not happen and we move forward.

“I was never going to come back and sulk because life is too short.”

And head coach Barton says he would love to have Evans at Town on a permanent basis in the 2019/20 season but that it will come down to finances, especially if Sunderland come knocking again.

Speaking about signing Evans permanently he said: “It will be on the finances. I don’t have a magic wand.

“One side in our division (Sunderland) has spent more on agents’ fees than our entire budget. If they decide they want him there is nothing we can do about it. They were sniffing around him in January.

“He’s a great player, becoming a real leader in the dressing room. I’d love to have him.”