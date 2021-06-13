Championship transfer round-up: All the news regarding Preston North End and Blackpool's rivals
The transfer window is now open and while there haven't been a huge number of done deals, clubs are busy behind the scenes lining-up business.
Sunday, 13th June 2021, 11:00 am
Updated
Sunday, 13th June 2021, 11:36 am
Most will have wanted to do the bulk of their incoming deals ahead of the return to pre-season training in early July, however the window is open through to August 31.
Here is the latest transfer talk round-up from the Championship, with released Leicester City midfielder Matty James a man in demand it seems.
