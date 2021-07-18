Championship transfer news and rumours for rivals of Preston North End and Blackpool: Coventry sign Saint, Bournemouth target keeper and full-back set for Queens Park Rangers

Newcastle keeper Freddie Woodman is wanted by Bournemouth

The Southampton academy teenager was released this summer and has earned a two-year deal with the Sky Blues, who survived their first season in the second tier following promotion as League One champions.

Bournemouth are aiming to agree a season-long loan with Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

An injury to Magpies number one Martin Dubravka had put the deal in doubt, though this is not thought to be as serious as first feared.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Woodman has spent the past two seasons in the Championship on loan with play-off contenders Swansea City.

He could immediately be installed as the Cherries' first-choic,e with Asmir Begovic strongly linked with a move to Everton.

Fulham will struggle to hold on to key players following relegation from the Premier League, with USA defender Antonee Robinson linked to champions Manchester City and Wolves.

Fulham missed out in the race for another American player this week, with former Club Brugge keeper Ethan Horvath opting for Nottingham Forest.

The shot-stopper with seven USA caps was attracted by the prospect of regular starts at the City Ground.

Queens Park Rangers are set to sign right-back Moses Odubajo following a successful trial.

The 27-year-old, released by Sheffield Wednesday after an injury-hit season, would be reunited with his former Brentford boss Mark Warburton at Loftus Road.

Zimbabwe international forward Admiral Muskwe has joined Luton Town from Premier League Leicester City.