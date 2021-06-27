Championship transfer latest: Preston North End and Blackpool linked to Premier League players

1. Liverpool forward Liam Millar is expected to join Swiss club FC Basel despite reported interest from Blackpool.
The Canada international made his Liverpool debut in last season's FA Cup and played for Charlton Athletic on loan in League One.
2. Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma has emerged as a target for Bundesliga side Wolfsburg.
The 24-year-old issued an apology after attempting to talk up a possible move to Leeds United, saying he had 'outgrown' the Championship.
3. West Brom are reported to be pursuing Liverpool's Wales winger Harry Wilson, who is keen for first-team opportunities elsewhere.
The 24-year-old spent last season on loan at Cardiff City and is also being linked with Brentford and Benfica.
4. Queens Park Rangers could loan striker Macauley Bonne to his first club Ipswich Town after a disappointing season.
Rangers have signed Andre Dozzell from the League One Tractor Boys.