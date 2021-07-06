The latest Championship rumours

Championship rumours: Switch from Croatia to Blackburn and Chelsea man up for grabs

The transfer market is constantly changing as clubs in the Championship hope to make their squad stronger.

Here are the latest rumours from the division...

1. Links with Leeds played down

The agent of Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O'Brien has discouraged links between player and Leeds United. Fellow Premier League sides Burnley and Newcastle have alos been linked with the £4m man. (The 72) Photo: George Wood

2. Berge keen on staying here

Sheffield United's £22m midfielder Sander Berge is said to favour staying in England, with reports linking him with top teams both in England and abroad. Arsenal, Aston Villa, Everton, Napoli and Atalanta are among the clubs said to be keen on the £35m-rated Norweigan. (Football League World) Photo: Pool

3. Archer nearing move to QPR

QPR are closing in on a deal for ex-Middlesbrough and Millwall goalkeeper Jordan Archer. He was released by Boro at the end of last season, after a short-deal spell at the club. (West London Sport) Photo: Justin Setterfield

4. From Croatia to Lancashire?

Swansea City and Blackburn Rovers have both been linked with a move for Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Robbie Burton. The 21-year-old impressed in the Arsenal youth academy, before a move to the Croatian giants last year. (Wales Online) Photo: Harriet Lander

ChelseaBlackburn
