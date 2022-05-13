Celtic and Scotland legend Scott Brown 'delighted' to secure first management role as Fleetwood Town head coach

Brown was presented to the media as the new Town boss on Friday, having been announced to have signed a two-year-deal on Thursday, alongside new assistant Steven Whittaker.

The pair along with Barry Nicholson will make up the Cod Army’s coaching team

“I'm delighted to be here, the chairman's ambition is incredible, the training facilities are incredible and now we need to make sure we're ready for pre-season,” Brown told The Gazette.

Scott Brown is unveiled as the new Fleetwood Town FC manager.

"We need to be organised and it's mine and Steven's job to make sure the lads are fit, to get them ready and get them into a style that we want to play. We will be working them hard.

"We've got five days at the training ground and then we're off to Croatia for a week, we're looking forward to it.

"It will be all the lads coming together and having meals together, being in a hotel together 24/7. Hopefully it brings that bond out of them and they can have that togetherness on the park as well as off it too.

"Pre-season doesn't start for the lads until June 23 but for me and Steven, we got on holiday together, both our families - they think they're going on a summer holiday but we're going to work!