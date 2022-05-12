Celtic and Scotland legend Scott Brown appointed League One Fleetwood Town's head coach

Brown takes over from Stephen Crainey who returned to be head coach of the U23s at the end of the season having kept Fleetwood in League One. Town have not said how long their new boss’ contract is.

The former Celtic and Scotland legend takes up his first job in management having ended his playing career earlier this month.

The 36-year-old has a wealth of experience at playing level, spending 14 years at the top of Scottish football with Celtic, winning 22 trophies as well as captaining Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Fleetwood Town head coach Scott Brown. Credit: FTFC.

Brown said: “I’m delighted to have been named head coach at Fleetwood Town, it’s a great opportunity at a really exciting club.

“I’ve always had a real desire to move into management and can’t wait to meet the players and staff and get started. The hard work starts now - I’m now looking forward to getting onto the grass."

Cod Army owner Andy Pilley said: “I’m absolutely delighted to name Scott Brown as the club’s new first-team Head Coach. It was important as a club we took our time with this appointment and was delighted by the high calibre of candidates who applied.