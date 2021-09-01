Callum Morton hat-trick against Leicester a tonic for Fleetwood Town says assistant boss Barry Nicholson

That's the verdict of assistant boss Barry Nicholson after watching Town defeat Leicester City Under-21s 4-1 in their opening Papa John's Trophy group game at Highbury on Tuesday, helped by those three goals from West Bromwich Albion loanee Morton.

Fleetwood’s League One game against Wigan this weekend has been postponed due to Latics’ international commitments but Nicholson says Morton's first goals for Town will stand him in good stead for the return to action at Rotherham United on Saturday week.

Callum Morton celebrates the first of his three goals in the 4-1 win over Leicester Unxer-21s

“Callum works very hard but we also brought him here as a number nine to score goals,” he said.

“So to score the perfect hat-trick is great for him. He has taken a bit of time to get up to speed with how we play but he works very hard.

“He showed tonight what he is capable of. He has put himself into a good spot to be in the team for the next game.”

Morton’s only other treble came during a loan spell at non-leaguers Braintree, though he has scored twice in League One on loan at Lincoln City last season.

Nicholson added: "Callum has been on the radar for a few years and mentioned a few times.

“Everyone saw how well he did at the back end of the (2019/20) season with Northampton, when they got promoted from League Two (eight goals in 12 appearances).

“He scored against us for Lincoln last season, so the recruitment team have done well behind the scenes to get him in.

“We are glad he is here and I am sure he will score goals for us.”