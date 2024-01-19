Bristol Rovers v Blackpool team news - six out and three doubts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool and Bristol Rovers both hope to put their FA Cup disappointment behind them as they meet at the Memorial Stadium in a Sky Bet League One clash.

The Seasiders lost 3-2 to Nottingham Forest in extra time, despite coming back from two goals down, with Albie Morgan and Kyle Joseph netting against the Premier League side. Rovers meanwhile took the lead against Championship outfit Norwich City through Luke McCormick, but they could not hold on and now both sides will have to focus on their league campaign next week rather than a cup match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool played 30 minutes more than Rovers after their tie went to extra time, and it will be interesting to see whether that will be a help or a hindrance. Thirty minutes more means that players will have played more minutes than they're meant to, but for those on the fringes of the squad it might have been beneficial. Top scorer Jordan Rhodes was taken of whilst Blackpool were losing and Joseph took that chance by scoring, and so there's plenty of competition for a starting place on Saturday.