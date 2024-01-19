Bristol Rovers v Blackpool team news - six out and three doubts
Latest injury and team news ahead of Bristol Rovers v Blackpool including updates on Grant Ward and Daniel Grimshaw.
Blackpool and Bristol Rovers both hope to put their FA Cup disappointment behind them as they meet at the Memorial Stadium in a Sky Bet League One clash.
The Seasiders lost 3-2 to Nottingham Forest in extra time, despite coming back from two goals down, with Albie Morgan and Kyle Joseph netting against the Premier League side. Rovers meanwhile took the lead against Championship outfit Norwich City through Luke McCormick, but they could not hold on and now both sides will have to focus on their league campaign next week rather than a cup match.
Blackpool played 30 minutes more than Rovers after their tie went to extra time, and it will be interesting to see whether that will be a help or a hindrance. Thirty minutes more means that players will have played more minutes than they're meant to, but for those on the fringes of the squad it might have been beneficial. Top scorer Jordan Rhodes was taken of whilst Blackpool were losing and Joseph took that chance by scoring, and so there's plenty of competition for a starting place on Saturday.
Both managers have some injuries to attend to with some definitely ruled out whilst others will be touch-and-go. Ex-Seasiders midfielder Grant Ward has already been ruled out of playing against his former club because of a hamstring injury. Sam Finley who played for Blackpool's Fylde Coast rivals Fleetwood Town is a doubt as he contends with a hip problem. Blackpool goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw meanwhile was forced off on Wednesday and replaced by Richard O'Donnell. Here we take a look at the latest injury and team news ahead of the match at the Mem.