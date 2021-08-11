Brad Halliday in a hurry to show Fleetwood fans what he can do

The defender clocked up 90 minutes for the Cod Army against Portsmouth at Highbury on Saturday and did so again in the midweek Carabao Cup exit at Stoke City.

He was one of four players to make their bow from the start against Pompey, alongside Tom Clarke, Max Clark and Callum Morton, while Anthony Pilkington and Ryan Edmondson also made their debuts from the bench.

Fleetwood newcomer Brad Halliday, here on the ball at Stoke, hasn't missed a minute of the action so far this season

Halliday played the whole game at right wing-back as Town set up with three at the back against Pompey.

The 26-year-old was happy to complete the game, given he had missed some training sessions and didn’t register 90 minutes in pre-season.

Town head coach Simon Grayson showed faith in Halliday, who now wants to show what he can do.

He said: “It was good to get out there. Pre-season was quite difficult for myself–that was the first 90 I have got.

“I spent a few days away from the training ground, so to get a full game feels good.

“It’s also great to have the fans back. I think everyone up and down the country is excited to have the fans back because they’re going to make this season and definitely have a big part of it.

“I fancy us against the very best. On Saturday we were the better team and we were unlucky to come away with no points.”

“I’m traditionally a right-back but the gaffer has asked me to play wing-back, so I can get forward where I can feel I can score goals and create assists. Hopefully I’ll do what I say and show the fans what I can do this season.”