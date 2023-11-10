Latest injury and team news from Bolton Wanderers and Blackpool ahead of their EFL League One clash on Saturday, November 11.

Blackpool travel to an in-form Bolton Wanderers in a highly-anticipated EFL League One clash at the

The Trotters were in action in midweek and defeated Shrewsbury Town 2-0 at The New Meadow on Tuesday night. Paris Maghoma gave Bolton the lead in the 65th minute and then Aaron Morley made sure of the victory by scoring in the eighth minute of injury time. The result didn't move them up in the table but did create a bit more of a gap over the chasing pack including Blackpool. Five places and 10 points separate the two sides ahead of kick-off at the Toughsheet Community Stadium with Bolton on 32 points with 15 games played, and the Tangerines on 24 with 16 matches played.

Blackpool's last game was a 2-0 win against Bromley in which Karamoko Dembele and Shayne Lavery were on target for the Tangerines. Last week, Bolton beat National League outfit Solihull Moors 4-0 in the first round of the Emirates FA Cup with Ricardo Santos, Maghoma, Will Forrester and Dion Charles on the scoresheet.

A win for Neil Critchley's side could move them into the play-offs and displace Stevenage, whereas Bolton could go top depending results going in their favour and overturning a four-goal swing on early pace setters Pompey.

Blackpool won the most recent encounter between the two sides, beating them 2-1 back in February 2020 as they pushed for promotion to the Championship. Bolton's last league win against Blackpool was on March 25, 2014, however they've been a formidable force at home against the Tangerines with it being 37-years since Blackpool won on Bolton soil.

Without further ado, here's the latest injury news from both Blackpool and Bolton Wanderers ahead of their match. Flick through to see which players are either absent or doubtful, which also includes a brief explanation from their respective manager as to where they are with their recoveries.

1 . Kenny Dougall - out Picked up his fifth yellow card of the campaign and will be suspended. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

2 . Gethin Jones - doubtful Gethin Jones has been described as a 'major doubt' having been subbed off against Shrewsbury. He has an ankle injury, and that could mean a change at wing-back. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo Sales

3 . Oliver Casey - out Sent off against Peterborough United, and serving the third and final game of his ban. Awarded a new contract earlier in the week. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

4 . Aaron Morley - doubtful Aaron Morley suffered a hip injury in the latter stages of the win against Shrewsbury Town. He did stay on the pitch and score a goal, but it remains to be seen what the full damage is. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Matty Virtue - out Been missing for the last month or so with a hamstring injury. Neil Critchley didn't give too much away on Virtue's status. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales