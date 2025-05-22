Blackpool/St. Anne's children's football team scores big with McDonald's franchisee sponsorship

McDonald’s Franchisee, Nigel Dunnington, who owns and operates 18 restaurants in Lancashire, is proud to be the brand-new sponsor of the Under-9s Tigers team at CN Sports FC.

The sponsorship will help support the youth team by funding new kit and training equipment for the current 25/26 season and seasons ahead.

Nigel Dunnington and his restaurants have been supporting grassroots football in the local community as part of McDonald’s Fun Football programme for many years. McDonald’s is the longest-standing supporter of grassroots football in the UK and has worked with the Home Nation Football Associations for over 20 years.

Nigel and his restaurants have been sponsoring CN sports for several years. The relationship began with sponsoring the CN Sharks Under-14s and has grown over the years to include the CN Comets Under-11s and now the CN Tigers Under-9s.

CN Sports under 14's Girls

Mr Dunnington, who owns and operates 18 restaurants in Lancashire, says: “Youth football is important for our community which is why we support local teams through each restaurant, and I am delighted to help support CN Sports Tigers Under-9s by providing the new kit and training equipment. I look forward to seeing the team enjoy playing their upcoming fixtures.”

Lee Good, Club Secretary & Manager of U14s Girls at CN Sports FC, says: “Our under-9 Tigers, under-11 Comets and under-14 girls at CN Sports FC are hugely grateful To McDonald’s for the sponsorship and supply of playing kit for our teams. The support of McDonald’s will allow us to continue to keep our membership fees low and give access to youth football regardless of background and ability.

"We look forward to working with McDonald’s to continue to provide a safe and fun environment for children to play football. Ellie and the team at McDonald’s Lytham St Annes always make our teams welcome for a post-match treat. Our players are also always proud to see our shirts on display in the restaurant.”

Now in its 21st McDonald’s Fun Football programme is committed to providing over 10 million hours of free football opportunities to over one million children by 2026. McDonald’s Fun Football sessions will take place across the entire UK with the next wave starting in June. To find a Fun Football session local to you visit www.mcdonalds.co.uk/funfootball.

CN Sports Under 9's tigers

For further information on McDonald’s involvement in grassroots football follow @FunFootballUK on Twitter and Instagram.

Local parents whose children want to get into football can visit the CN Sports website at website https://cnsports.co.uk/