Blackpool's relegation from the Premier League is motivating Fleetwood Town head coach Stephen Crainey to keep his side in League One

Town are currently outside of the relegation zone on goal difference and must match Gillingham’s result on Saturday to keep their spot in the third tier.

AFC Wimbledon can also catch the Cod Army but that would require victory and a seven-goal swing.

Fleetwood Town Head Coach Stephen Crainey.

Town’s final game sees them at Bolton Wanderers tomorrow (12.30pm).

Crainey said: “It’s a one-game season now. That’s how we’re looking at it, it’s all in our own hands.

“ If we go to Bolton and win, we stay in this league regardless of what happens anywhere else.

“We need to focus on what we do and make sure we turn up on the day. It’s going to be a really tough game against Bolton: they’re a good side at home, a big crowd and a good atmosphere.

“Hopefully the boys can handle the pressure and we can get over the line.

“There is no point in showing any disappointment about it going to the last day, the reality is that it has gone to the last game of the season.

“We have to focus on getting a good result against Bolton and that’s in our mindset.”

The Fleetwood boss has tasted relegation before during his playing days at Blackpool.

He was part of the Seasiders team who required a win at Manchester United to extend their stay in the Premier League beyond a solitary season, only to be beaten at Old Trafford .

The Cod Army head coach will be drawing on his own experience and disappointment to try and make sure that his charges avoid a similar feeling.

“I’ve had that feeling on that day and it’s not a nice feeling: I don’t want that feeling ever again in my career,” he said.

“I’ll be reiterating that to the lads. We’ll be going into the game really positively, we want to try and win the game and that’s what we’ll set out to do.

“It’s massive for the football club, for the community and for the fans that turn up in their droves.