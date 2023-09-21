Blackpool welcome Reading to Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon.

The Seasiders head into the fixture on the back of their 2-0 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park.

Neil Critchley’s side have only found the back of the net on four occasions in League One so far this season, with only three teams in the division scoring less.

Despite their off-field problems, Reading will head into the game with a spring in their step following their 2-1 victory over Bolton Wanderers at the weekend, and a 9-0 win against Exeter City in the EFL Trophy.

Here are the previous meetings between the Seasiders and the Royals:

1 . Reading 3-1 Blackpool (25/02/23) The two teams last met back in February, with Reading claiming a 3-1 win at the Madejski Stadium. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

2 . Blackpool 1-0 Reading (30/07/22) The last time Reading visited Bloomfield Road, Blackpool claimed a 1-0 victory. Callum Connolly scored the only goal of the game for the Seasiders. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

3 . Blackpool 4-1 Reading The Tangerines produced a 4-1 victory over Reading in their meeting at Bloomfield Road in the 2021/22 season. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

4 . Reading 2-3 Blackpool (20/10/21) Jerry Yates scored a brace as the Seasiders claimed a late 3-2 victory over Reading in 2021. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

5 . Blackpool 0-2 Reading (14/01/20) Reading produced a 2-0 victory over the Seasiders in a FA Cup replay at Bloomfield Road. Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales