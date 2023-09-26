News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool youngster scores stunning goal in Central League victory over Preston North End

Blackpool rounded off their Central League victory over Preston North End with a stunning goal.
By Amos Wynn
Published 26th Sep 2023, 18:30 BST
The Seasiders selected a number of senior players in the 3-0 win at Springfields, with Karamoko Dembele and Marvin Ekpiteta both scoring.

Rounding off the victory was youngster Dannen Francis, who produced a fantastic finish.

Luke Mariette produced a great switch from the left side, before the midfielder cut inside and fired a shot into the top right corner.

Watch HERE.

