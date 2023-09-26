Blackpool youngster scores stunning goal in Central League victory over Preston North End
Blackpool rounded off their Central League victory over Preston North End with a stunning goal.
The Seasiders selected a number of senior players in the 3-0 win at Springfields, with Karamoko Dembele and Marvin Ekpiteta both scoring.
Rounding off the victory was youngster Dannen Francis, who produced a fantastic finish.
Luke Mariette produced a great switch from the left side, before the midfielder cut inside and fired a shot into the top right corner.
