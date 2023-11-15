Blackpool weekly wages according to Football Manager 2024

How much does every Blackpool player get paid - according to Football Manager 2024?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Football Manager is one of the most popular video games in the world, and only EA Sports' FC franchise can rival it for competition. Football Manager 2024 had its full launch last week, and Blackpool fans who like to have their stay on tactics and transfers can now displace Neil Critchley in the Bloomfield Road hot seat, and see if they can do better than the former Aston Villa and Liverpool coach.

Football management is tough, and even in the world of Football Manager, you've got several things to deal with such as naming your team, thinking of a winning tactic, as well as dealing with contract renewals, keeping players happy, and also identifying transfer targets. You can assemble your own backroom staff too, but be warned you will have to deal with the boardroom who will scrutinise every decision that you make, and will lay out expectations in front of you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The main purpose of Sports Interactive's game is to provide entertainment to football fans, who will live out their dream of managing their beloved football club, but it's also used as a research tool. Real life football coaches, managers and players such as Adam Le Fondre, Antoine Griezmann and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have all been pictured playing the game. The dedicated team of researchers try and mirror the real life to their best ability, and so have they got everything to do with the Tangerines right?