Blackpool v Nottingham Forest team news - 12 out and two doubts

Latest injury and team news ahead of Blackpool v Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup - including an update on Anthony Elanga.

Blackpool host Nottingham Forest in an FA Cup third-round replay at Bloomfield Road on Wednesday (January 17) evening.

The Seasiders and Reds could not be separated at the City Ground on Sunday, January 7 and now they clash again for a place in the fourth round. Blackpool raced in to a two-goal lead earlier this month with former Forest defender Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel opening the scoring before Albie Morgan netted two minutes later. Forest pulled a goal back before half-time through Nicolas Dominguez and then in the 56th minute Morgan Gibbs-White scored an equaliser.

FA Cup replays have become a big topic, with Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo called for FA Cup replays to be scrapped whereas Neil Critchley has got on with business. Forest did not play at the weekend with the Premier League giving half of their teams a winter break, whilst Blackpool played against Exeter City and won courtesy of a brace from Morgan.

Blackpool have received somewhat of a small windfall as their game has been chosen for television coverage by ITV4. The winner of this tie will face the victor of Bristol City versus West Ham which will take place on Tuesday, January 16.

The Africa Cup of Nations and the Asia Cup began last weekend and Forest have got several players away on international duty, so Espirito Santo will have a tough job on his hand to name a side. Forest have several players out with long-term injuries such as Taiwo Awoniyi, who had to miss AFCON. With all that in mind, here's the latest injury and team news ahead of Blackpool v Nottingham Forest.

1 . Jake Beesley - out Came off injured against Port Vale and will be out for the coming weeks. A blow for Beesley who waited patiently for his opportunity in the side Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

2 . Jake Beesley - out (continued) "He’ll be out for a few weeks,” Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said on January 9. "He’s got severe bone bruising, so he’ll have to be off his feet for a while." Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

3 . Felipe Augusto de Almeida Monteiro - out Dealing with a hamstring issue. A knee problem had put him out for a while but he returned with December. Likely to miss out on this one but could come back at the end of the month. Photo: Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Kylian Kouassi - out Shouldn't be too much longer until Kouassi returns now. He suffered a hamstring injury in November. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

5 . Taiwo Awoniyi - out Taiwo Awoniyi is facing months on the sidelines following surgery on his groin. He had to withdraw from the Nigeria squad, and has missed the Africa Cup of Nations. Photo Sales