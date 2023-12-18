Blackpool v Forest Green Rovers team news - as eight out and one doubt

Blackpool's FA Cup opponents Forest Green Rovers will be without several players ahead of their rescheduled cup match. The Tangerines and FGR were due to meet at the start of the month, but as a result of the League Two club playing an ineligible player, their tie against Scarborough had to be replayed, and now Bloomfield Road finds itself hosting the first of two matches before Christmas Day.

Blackpool are hopeful of a response after losing to Cambridge United at the weekend, but whilst Neil Critchley would like to use this as an opportunity for his players to bounce back, he will also have to manage the amount of expoure his players get, and he has already admitted that there will be changes made to the side that lost at the weekend. Kenny Dougall and Marvin Ekpiteta were rested at the weekend, and could play a part against the Gloucestershire club.

This is the first competitive meeting between the two sides, and the omens aren't good for Forest Green, who have never beaten a side from the division above them since joining the EFL. Blackpool's last defeat at home to a side beneath them in the pyramid was back in December 2000 when they lost to Yeovil Town.

As a result of the re-scheduling, the tie will be decided on the night with extra-time and penalties on offer, if neither side can be separated in 90 minutes. A trip to the City Ground to face two-time European Cup winners Nottingham Forest is what lies in store for the victors. Here are all the latest team news updates ahead of Tuesday's clash under the floodlights at Bloomfield Road.

Kylian Kouassi - out The forward remains sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Shayne Lavery - out He remains sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained against Bromley.

Kenny Dougall - available Kenny Dougall missed Blackpool's game against Cambridge United, but he was rested like Marvin Ekpiteta. Both are in contention to play, admits Neil Critchley.

Callum Morton - available The striker played 85 minutes in the 2-0 defeat to MK Dons. He had been missing for the last four league games, however he played and scored against Scarborough, and should be in contention to play once again.

Fankaty Dabo - out (continued) David Horseman said on December 16: "Fankaty Dabo is ruled out after he suffered a minor groin issue on Tuesday night but should be available for Gillingham next Friday. "Dabo felt something in his groin on Tuesday after going in for a challenge, but the physios say it isn't serious and he should be available for Gillingham."