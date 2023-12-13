News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool V Forest Green Rovers: Timeline of events so far for postponed FA Cup second round tie

Blackpool are set to face Forest Green Rovers in the second round of the FA Cup next week.
By Amos Wynn
Published 13th Dec 2023, 10:30 GMT

The tie was originally meant to take place on December 2, but an FA investigation into the fixture was plunged into chaos.

Following the Gloucestershire club’s 4-2 victory over Scarborough Athletic in their replayed first round match last night, the Seasiders now know which team they will be welcoming to Bloomfield Road.

Here’s everything that’s happened up until this point so far:

Blackpool's FA Cup second round tie has been surrounded by uncertainty, but they finally know who they'll face.

1. What has happened so far?

Scarborough and Forest Green Rovers face each other for the first time, with the match finishing 1-1.

2. November 4

The night before the second round tie is due to take place, Blackpool are informed that the game has been postponed due to an FA investigation- relating to the use of an ineligible player by Forest Green. Barnsley had already been expelled from the competition for a similar offence.

3. December 1

The third round draw is made, with a trip to Nottingham Forest up for grabs if the Seasiders progress.

4. December 3

Resolution announced by the FA. Forest Green admit charge following breach of FA Cup Rule 109, but remain in the competition. It is announced they will replay Scarborough in a one-off game of December 12. It was also announced the winner of the first round replay will travel to Bloomfield Road on December 19, which leaves the Seasiders with six games in 17 days around the festive period.

5. December 6

“Blackpool Football Club acknowledges the outcome of The FA’s investigation concerning Forest Green Rovers. The Club is, however, extremely disappointed at the verdict reached to reschedule our second round fixture to 19 December, and the potential impact this could have on the first-team’s schedule during the Christmas period. Whilst the Club fully appreciates the need for there to be sporting integrity within one of the oldest and most prestigious cup competitions in world football, the manner in which The FA have handled these events in recent days has been bitterly disappointing, and now leaves the squad with the possibility of having to play six matches in just 16 days. The Club has expressed it’s concerns privately to The FA, and will be following up in the coming days to find a suitable resolution which does not impact the first-team schedule so much during what is already an extremely busy fortnight of matches during the festive period.”

6. Blackpool issue statement

