Blackpool V Forest Green Rovers: Timeline of events so far for postponed FA Cup second round tie

The night before the second round tie is due to take place, Blackpool are informed that the game has been postponed due to an FA investigation- relating to the use of an ineligible player by Forest Green. Barnsley had already been expelled from the competition for a similar offence.
Resolution announced by the FA. Forest Green admit charge following breach of FA Cup Rule 109, but remain in the competition. It is announced they will replay Scarborough in a one-off game of December 12. It was also announced the winner of the first round replay will travel to Bloomfield Road on December 19, which leaves the Seasiders with six games in 17 days around the festive period.
"Blackpool Football Club acknowledges the outcome of The FA's investigation concerning Forest Green Rovers. The Club is, however, extremely disappointed at the verdict reached to reschedule our second round fixture to 19 December, and the potential impact this could have on the first-team's schedule during the Christmas period. Whilst the Club fully appreciates the need for there to be sporting integrity within one of the oldest and most prestigious cup competitions in world football, the manner in which The FA have handled these events in recent days has been bitterly disappointing, and now leaves the squad with the possibility of having to play six matches in just 16 days. The Club has expressed it's concerns privately to The FA, and will be following up in the coming days to find a suitable resolution which does not impact the first-team schedule so much during what is already an extremely busy fortnight of matches during the festive period."