Blackpool V Forest Green Rovers: Timeline of events so far for postponed FA Cup second round tie

6 . Blackpool issue statement

“Blackpool Football Club acknowledges the outcome of The FA’s investigation concerning Forest Green Rovers. The Club is, however, extremely disappointed at the verdict reached to reschedule our second round fixture to 19 December, and the potential impact this could have on the first-team’s schedule during the Christmas period. Whilst the Club fully appreciates the need for there to be sporting integrity within one of the oldest and most prestigious cup competitions in world football, the manner in which The FA have handled these events in recent days has been bitterly disappointing, and now leaves the squad with the possibility of having to play six matches in just 16 days. The Club has expressed it’s concerns privately to The FA, and will be following up in the coming days to find a suitable resolution which does not impact the first-team schedule so much during what is already an extremely busy fortnight of matches during the festive period.” Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd