Blackpool v Exeter City team news - as six out and three doubts

Latest injury and team news ahead of Blackpool v Exeter City in the EFL League One - including an update on Jake Beesley.

Blackpool turn their attention back to their League One play-off push this weekend as they welcome Carlisle United to Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders drew 2-2 with Nottingham Forest last Sunday and then beat Burton Albion 2-1 in the EFL Trophy on Wednesday night. A third round replay against the Reds takes place on Wednesday, January 17, with a trip to either West Ham or Bristol City in the offing for the victor. Blackpool also find out their opponents for the quarter-finals of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy with a potential trip to Wembley Stadium just two games away.

It's time to get back to the all important matter of Blackpool's League One promotion push which is the priority. It's been a week of good news with Jordan Rhodes set to remain at the club until the end of the season whilst Hayden Coulson has joined from Middlesbrough on a six-month loan.

Neil Critchley has had somewhat of a juggling act naming teams that are capable of winning games whilst also giving some much needed minutes to players. He made several changes against the Brewers and still had the desired outcome of a victory.

Blackpool have been stuck in eighth for what seems a long time and even a win on Saturday wouldn't see them move up a place. Four points separate Blackpool and the play-offs with Barnsley occupying the final spot on 43 points. Saturday's opponents Exeter are in a relegation battle and are outside of the relegation zone by just three points. A win for Gary Caldwell's side could see them move up as high as 16th whilst they could also drop in to the bottom four if Reading or Cheltenham Town pick up victories.

Here's the latest injury and team news ahead of kick-off at Bloomfield Road.

Jake Beesley - out Came off injured against Port Vale and will be out for the coming weeks. A blow for Beesley who waited patiently for his opportunity in the side.

Jake Beesley - out (continued) "He'll be out for a few weeks," Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said on January 9. "He's got severe bone bruising, so he'll have to be off his feet for a while."

Demi Mitchell - out Former Seasiders loanee Demetri Mitchell is expected to miss the rest of the season. He damaged his anterior cruciate ligament and is out for between six to nine months.

Kylian Kouassi - out Shouldn't be too much longer until Kouassi returns now. He suffered a hamstring injury in November.

Harry Kite and Will Aimson - doubts Harry Kite and Will Aimson missed the New Year's Day win against Carlisle United. Both had slight issues but are said to be closing in on a return.