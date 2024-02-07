Blackpool were fairly active when it came to the 2023/24 January transfer window.

It was a revolving door at Bloomfield Road with players coming in whilst others departed. Deadline Day saw the arrival of Dan Sassi from Burnley and George Byers from Sheffield Wednesday. Ryan Finnigan joined from Southampton on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee whilst Hayden Coulson was the first to arrive as he joined on a loan deal until the rest of the season from Middlesbrough.

In terms of outgoings, Kenny Dougall was allowed to join Thai outfit Buriram United after being left out of the side in recent weeks. He had been a long-term target for Buriram who chased his signature for more than two years. Elsewhere, Owen Dale departed for promotion rivals Oxford United for an undisclosed fee whilst Tashan Oakley-Boothe's contract was terminated just a few days prior.

The biggest bit of business though was Jordan Rhodes who remained at the club despite all the talk of whether he would return to Huddersfield Town or not. Rhodes is the Seasiders' top scorer and was on loan from the Terriers but following a change of manager from Neil Warnock to Darren Moore there was an uncertainty, but he remains in Lancashire and will be around for the end of season run in. He's out of contract in the summer too and so for whatever division they're in, there's an opportunity he stays here beyond his current deal.

Neil Critchley seems to be happy with the squad that he's got, but in their first test after the window shut, they lost to play-off rivals Stevenage. Blackpool are six points off of the play-offs with Stevenage boasting a game in hand and will need to be in top form whilst hoping for a slip up from the teams above them.