News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
‘Help us get Jack home’ - 13-year-old boy has heart attack on holiday

Blackpool team news: Neil Critchley names his side to take on Wolves in the second round of the EFL Cup

Blackpool have named their team to take on Wolves at Molineux in the second round of the EFL Cup.
By Amos Wynn
Published 29th Aug 2023, 18:51 BST

The Seasiders last victory came in this competition earlier in the month, as Jake Beesley scored a brace in a 2-0 victory over Derby County.

Since then, they have gone four games without scoring.

Neil Crichley has made a number of changes from the 3-0 defeat to Lincoln City at the weekend.

Blackpool have named their team to take on Wolves (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)Blackpool have named their team to take on Wolves (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)
Blackpool have named their team to take on Wolves (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

O’Donnell, Pennington, Lyons, Virtue, Weir, Thompson and Carey all come into the starting 11.

Here is the full team: Richard O’Donnell, Matthew Pennington, Marvin Ekpiteta, Callum Connolly, Andy Lyons, Matty Virtue, Kenny Dougall, Jensen Weir, Dominic Thompson, Sonny Carey, Jake Beesley.

Substitutions: Dan Grimshaw, James Husband, Olly Casey, Douglas Tharme, Tashan Oakley-Booth, Albie Morgan, CJ Hamilton, Rob Apter, Owen Dale.

Related topics:Neil CritchleySeasidersWolvesBlackpoolMolineux