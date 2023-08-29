Blackpool team news: Neil Critchley names his side to take on Wolves in the second round of the EFL Cup
Blackpool have named their team to take on Wolves at Molineux in the second round of the EFL Cup.
The Seasiders last victory came in this competition earlier in the month, as Jake Beesley scored a brace in a 2-0 victory over Derby County.
Since then, they have gone four games without scoring.
Neil Crichley has made a number of changes from the 3-0 defeat to Lincoln City at the weekend.
O’Donnell, Pennington, Lyons, Virtue, Weir, Thompson and Carey all come into the starting 11.
Here is the full team: Richard O’Donnell, Matthew Pennington, Marvin Ekpiteta, Callum Connolly, Andy Lyons, Matty Virtue, Kenny Dougall, Jensen Weir, Dominic Thompson, Sonny Carey, Jake Beesley.
Substitutions: Dan Grimshaw, James Husband, Olly Casey, Douglas Tharme, Tashan Oakley-Booth, Albie Morgan, CJ Hamilton, Rob Apter, Owen Dale.