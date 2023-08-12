Blackpool team news: Neil Critchley names his side to take on Exeter City

Neil Critchley has made two changes from the opening weekend win against Burton Albion.
Olly Casey and Andy Lyons come into the starting 11 for Matthew Pennington and Callum Connolly.
New recruit Jensen Weir isn’t involved in this afternoon’s game after not being registered for the fixture- with the Seasiders team decided prior to his signing.
Here is the full team: Dan Grimshaw, James Husband, Marvin Ekpiteta, Olly Casey, Andy Lyons, Ollie Norburn, Albie Morgan, Sonny Carey, CJ Hamilton, Jake Beesley, Shayne Lavery.
Substitutions: Rich O’Donnell, Doug Tharme, Dom Thompson, Rob Apter, Kenny Dougall, Matty Virtue, Owen Dale.