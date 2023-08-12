News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Three suspects wanted over the murder of 10-year-old girl flee UK
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

Blackpool team news: Neil Critchley names his side to take on Exeter City

Blackpool have named their team to take on Exeter City at St James Park this afternoon.
By Amos Wynn
Published 12th Aug 2023, 14:00 BST

Neil Critchley has made two changes from the opening weekend win against Burton Albion.

Olly Casey and Andy Lyons come into the starting 11 for Matthew Pennington and Callum Connolly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

New recruit Jensen Weir isn’t involved in this afternoon’s game after not being registered for the fixture- with the Seasiders team decided prior to his signing.

Here is the full team: Dan Grimshaw, James Husband, Marvin Ekpiteta, Olly Casey, Andy Lyons, Ollie Norburn, Albie Morgan, Sonny Carey, CJ Hamilton, Jake Beesley, Shayne Lavery.

Substitutions: Rich O’Donnell, Doug Tharme, Dom Thompson, Rob Apter, Kenny Dougall, Matty Virtue, Owen Dale.

Related topics:Neil CritchleyBlackpoolCallum Connolly