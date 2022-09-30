Blackpool Supporters' Liaison Officer column: Football clubs' vital role in difficult times

We’re in a period of transition and there have been some profound economic and social shifts taking place that are having an effect on everyone’s lives.

It’s my belief that the role of football clubs in their communities is going to become increasingly important through some difficult times.

Bloomfield Road will welcome back the fans for a busy October

It’s been a month since the Seasiders’ last game at Bloomfield Road but somehow it feels much longer, so it will be good to get back to a degree of normality on Saturday as Pool entertain high-flying Norwich City for the first time since September 2014.

Everyone knows it’s been a bit of an up-and-down start to the season in this toughest of leagues.

Who would have expected West Brom, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield to be down at the wrong end of the table?

With seven league fixtures coming up in October, we are all hoping that the potential we see in the squad can gel into some point-winning performances.

Championship survival on the field is vital as the Club continues to rebuild off the field as a proper community resource for the town and Fylde.

It may be stating the obvious, but the players need to know and feel the passionate support of the fanbase, so please be positive and vocal in all three home stands in the coming games.

If you’re interested in the overall direction the Club is taking, the first Structured Dialogue meeting of the season between the management and fan group representatives will take place on Tuesday, October 11. A call-out for key issues to be discussed has already gone out to secretaries of the various fans’ groups.

If you would like a say in the process of dialogue, my recommendation would be to become a member of one of the groups. In the interim, you can email me questions or issues for consideration to the address below by next Friday.

With train strikes and travel issues to away games likely to continue through the autumn and winter, it’s maybe worth reminding fans that the Club runs supporters’ coaches to the majority of away games.

Obviously provision of this service is dependent on demand, so I’d encourage fans to take advantage of it to keep it viable. Coach tickets can be purchased along with away game tickets from the Club ticket office.

The recent initiative to make the ground itself cleaner and greener continues. There's always a huge amount of litter left in the stands after games.

Some of it attracts pigeons and seagulls. Volunteers come in on the following days to sweep and bag it all up and to clean the seats.

After games, stewards will be standing by each exit with rubbish bags. Putting your litter in a bag on your way out will really help with the job of keeping the stadium clean and fit for use. Let’s be proud of the ground. Thank you.

If you wish to contact me, feel free to do so by email: [email protected] or message me: @BFCSLO on Facebook or Twitter – it’s what I’m here for. UTMP!