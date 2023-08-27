Blackpool send youngster out on loan to National League side Dorking Wanderers
The 20-year-old left back will remain with the National League side until January.
Lankshear, who came through the academy at Arsenal, joined the Seasiders for an undisclosed fee from St Albans City last summer.
The young defender made 39 appearances for the Saints and regularly featured for them in National League South.
He made his senior debut for the Tangerines in the final game of last season, and was named as the coaches player of the year in the development squad.
Dorking currently sit 19th in the National League table, with only one win from their opening five games.
Their last outing was a 2-2 draw with York City at Meadowbank Park.
Lankshear could make his debut for Marc White’s side on Monday afternoon in the Bank Holiday Surrey derby game away to Woking at the The Laithwaite Community Stadium.