The 20-year-old left back will remain with the National League side until January.

Lankshear, who came through the academy at Arsenal, joined the Seasiders for an undisclosed fee from St Albans City last summer.

The young defender made 39 appearances for the Saints and regularly featured for them in National League South.

Alex Lankshear has headed out on loan

He made his senior debut for the Tangerines in the final game of last season, and was named as the coaches player of the year in the development squad.

Dorking currently sit 19th in the National League table, with only one win from their opening five games.

Their last outing was a 2-2 draw with York City at Meadowbank Park.