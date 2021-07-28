Blackpool Championship rumours.

The former Bradford City boss became the club’s new assistant head coach last week, taking up the role vacated by Colin Calderwood.

McCall enjoyed a 23-year playing career, wracking up almost 800 appearances for Bradford, Everton, Rangers and Sheffield United.

When asked by The Gazette why he felt McCall was the right fit for the Seasiders, Critchley said: “When I spoke to different people, so many people spoke well of him as a person.

Russell Martin could be set to take over as manager of Swansea City after becoming frontrunner ahead of Jody Morris. Martin led MK Dons to a 13th place finish in League One last season. (Eastern Daily Press)

“It’s important we bring the right characters to the club, both with the playing staff and the backroom staff.

“Having met Stuart and spoken to him, it was quite clear he would be a great fit for us. He will complement the staff we already have here.

“His playing career, he played over 700 games, he played at international level too and his coaching career speaks for itself. He’s been assistant to Gordan Strachan as well.

“He will be invaluable for me with his experience but also for the players, so that’s a great signing for us as well. I’m delighted he’s decided to join us.”

Wycombe Wanderers are reportedly in talks to sign Sam Vokes from Stoke this summer. The striker has dropped down the pecking order after failing to score in 30 league appearances. (Football Insider)

We have gathered the best of recent Championship transfer speculation below.

Ray Parlour has tipped John Terry to succeed in the dugout after the former defender was linked to a move to the Championship. Parlour has warned Terry not to take on too much like Frank Lampard. (MIrror)

Fulham are open to letting Anthony Knockaert leave the club after signing Harry Wilson froom Liverpool. The Welshman’s arrival opens the door to possible departures. (Football League World)

West Ham are reportedly keen to sign Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence this summer. The defender is also on Norwich and Everton’s radars. (The Telegraph)

Fulham are prepared to let Antonee Robinson go for £10 million. Manchester City, Wolves and Bordeaux are monitoring the defender. (HITC)

Following trialist Jamie Thomas’ appearance for PNE against Accrington Stanley on Saturday, reports claim Thomas was going to play for another North West EFL side before Preston hijacked the move. (Lancashire Evening Post)

Adam Reach is set to make a decision on his future this week, with Blackburn Rovers firmly in the running to make him their first summer signing. Reach has been on Rovers’ radar since his departure from Sheffield Wednesday last month. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Nottingham Forest have put a £600,000 price tag on defender Jordan Gabriel, amid interest from Blackpool and Sunderland. Gabriel spent last season on loan with the Seasiders. (Football League World)