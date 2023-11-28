Blackpool take on Northampton Town at Bloomfield Road this evening.

The Seasiders will head into the fixture with a spring in their step following back-to-back 4-0 wins against both Shrewsbury Town and Portsmouth.

Owen Dale, Jake Beesley, CJ Hamilton and Albie Morgan were all on the scoresheet at Fratton Park on Saturday afternoon.

Discussing his squad options ahead of tonight’s game, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said: “It’s pretty much as you were to be honest. Shayne (Lavery) and Kylian (Kouassi) are out for a number of weeks.

"Ollie Norburn was touch and go for Saturday- and did a little bit of training at the back end of last week, so I’m sure he’ll put himself up for selection and we’ll have to make a decision on him.

"As far as I know, we didn’t suffer any injuries on Saturday.”

Here’s our predicted Seasiders XI for the visit of Northampton:

Who will start for Blackpool? Will Neil Critchley make any changes from the victory over Portsmouth?

GK: Dan Grimshaw Dan Grimshaw has enjoyed back-to-back clean sheets in the Seasiders goal. During that time, he has made a number of big saves in key moments to help Blackpool on their way to two big wins.

CB: Matthew Pennington Matthew Pennington has really settled in well at Bloomfield Road. The defender made the move to Blackpool from Shrewsbury Town during the summer.

CB: Marvin Ekpiteta Marvin Ekpiteta has really made the most of his opportunity back in the starting 11. The centre back received a chance to reclaim his spot following Olly Casey's three-match suspension, and appears to have cemented his place once again.

CB: James Husband James Husband is a firm contender for Blackpool's player of the season so far this year. The defender has been an excellent captain for the Seasiders in the recent absence of Ollie Norburn.