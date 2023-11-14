Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Morecambe: Summer signing to get first start in EFL Trophy tie

Blackpool welcome Morecambe to Bloomfield Road in their final game of the EFL Trophy group stages.
Neil Critchley’s side have been victorious in their two previous outings, overcoming Barrow and Liverpool U21s.
Meanwhile, the Shrimps have won one of their opening two fixtures.
They currently sit above Barrow in the group, but things could still change depending on the result at Bloomfield Road, with The Bluebirds having already played their third and final game.
Here is our predicted Seasiders starting line-up for tonight’s match:
1. Who will start against Morecambe?
The EFL Trophy tie could provide opportunities for a number of players. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. GK: Richard O'Donnell
Richard O'Donnell has been Blackpool's cup keeper throughout the season so far, and he has always looked solid. His most recent outing came in the FA Cup against Bromley, where he made a number of important saves in the 2-0 win. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
3. CB: Doug Tharme
Doug Tharme has benefitted from games in the EFL Trophy so far this season, and could be handed another chance to impress against the Shrimps. Photo: CameraSport -
4. CB: Olly Casey
The game against Morecambe could be an opportunity to get Olly Casey back into action following his recent suspension. Prior to his red card in defeat to Peterborough, and additional two-match ban, the centre back had looked assured for the Seasiders. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
5. CB: Callum Connolly
Callum Connolly was another player who featured in the FA Cup tie at Hayes Lane. He has been a reliable member of Neil Critchley's squad this season. The majority of times he has been called upon, he has put in a put a strong display. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
6. RWB: Andy Lyons
Andy Lyons wasn't involved in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Bolton Wanderers, but did also feature in the FA tie against Bromley. In Blackpool's last EFL Trophy fixture, the 23-year-old was among the scorers in the 5-2 win. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns