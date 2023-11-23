Blackpool take on Portsmouth in match-day 18 of the 2023/24 League One season.

Blackpool travel to Portsmouth for what is their toughest challenge yet of the League One season.

John Mousinho's side lead the division on 36 points from 16 games this season, winning 10 matches and drawing six.

One player that could plot the Hampshire sides downfall is Owen Dale, as he could be the key to beating them.

He was on loan at Fratton Park last sseason whilst Blackpool were in the Championship, and whilst a lot of the personnel has changed, he could know a few bits about what the strengths and weaknesses are of some of their players.

Blackpool won 4-0 against Shrewsbury Town last time out which was much-needed after going three league games without a win.

It would be harsh to change a winning team however in certain games you do change the side to help deal with the threat of the opposition. Portsmouth have several ways in which they can hurt the opposition.

First-team manager Neil Critchley posted a positive injury update, and admitted that both Ollie Norburn and Matty Virtue could be in contention to return this weekend. Norburn came back against Bolton Wanderers after a few weeks out but then suffered bruise ribs, and has missed the last two games.

Former Liverpool midfielder Virtue has been missing for the last two months with a hamstring injury but has trained well and could be in consideration for at least a place amongst the substitutes.

No fresh injury concerns have emerged with Kylian Kouassi and Shayne Lavery both ruled out. Jake Beesley scored four goals last week and so he has made a strong claim to earn a start once again.

Here is our predicted Blackpool XI and bench: Do you agree?

1 . GK: Daniel Grimshaw He's got the task of keeping out Colby Bishop, one of the most dangers strikers in the division. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

2 . CB: Matthew Pennington Matthew Pennington enjoyed a solid enough afternoon against Shrewsbury. He should start once more. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

3 . CB: Marvin Ekpiteta Had a spell out of the side but is now looking to hold his place down in the squad. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

4 . CB: James Husband James Husband has been a key man for the Seasiders so far this season. He's one game booking away from a suspension, so it's key he doesn't get booked. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

5 . RWB: CJ Hamilton Transfer speculation linking him with three different clubs, but expect him to just get on with things. Ever present in League One this term. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales