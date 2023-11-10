News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Bolton Wanderers: Five changes for League One clash as key pair suspended

Blackpool take on Bolton Wanderers in match-day 17 of the 2023/24 League One season.

Jordan Jones
By Jordan Jones
Published 10th Nov 2023, 12:19 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 12:29 GMT

Blackpool travel to Bolton Wanderers in the hope of a rare away win ahead of the November international break. Both sides were in FA Cup action last weekend and claimed victories against non-league opposition.

Bolton won 4-0 against Solihull Moors, meanwhile just a few hours later the Tangerines defeated Bromley 2-0 at Hayes Lane. The FA Cup matches were a nice breather from what is both sides main objective this season and that is to be in the promotion picture.

The Trotters are doing just that in third, whilst Blackpool are just outside the play-offs, and will be keen to maintain their improved away form. It's been 37-years since Blackpool won away at Bolton, and at some point that wretched run needs to end from somewhere, and so could Saturday be that day? More than 4,000 fans are making the journey from Lancashire to Greater Manchester, and travel in expectation of a positive result.

Blackpool will be without two players through suspension. Olly Casey's red card against Peterborough United got extended, and as a result he will also miss this weekend's crucial match. Kenny Dougall picked up his fifth yellow card of the campaign in the 3-3 draw with Fleetwood Town, and despite playing in the FA Cup last weekend will be absent for Saturday's game.

The hosts have a few players out with injury, most specifically in the defensive area. Bolton played against Shrewsbury Town in midweek in a rearranged fixture whilst Blackpool had a free week, so it'll be interesting to see who are the fresher of the two teams.

Here is our predicted Blackpool XI and bench:

Back in the starting XI after a rejig against Bromley last week. Neil Critchley has challenged him to be ever present in the league.

1. GK: Daniel Grimshaw

Back in the starting XI after a rejig against Bromley last week. Neil Critchley has challenged him to be ever present in the league. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

His experience will be key against a Bolton side that can score goals.

2. CB: James Husband

His experience will be key against a Bolton side that can score goals. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

In the continued absence of Olly Casey, Ekpiteta gets his chance. His experience in the centre of a back three will be important.

3. CB: Marvin Ekpiteta

In the continued absence of Olly Casey, Ekpiteta gets his chance. His experience in the centre of a back three will be important. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Matthew Pennington has enjoyed a solid run in the team in the last few months, and holds down his position again.

4. CB: Matthew Pennington

Matthew Pennington has enjoyed a solid run in the team in the last few months, and holds down his position again. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

A good option to have at left wing-back. Started against both Fleetwood Town and Bromley, and should get the nod once again.

5. LWB: Owen Dale

A good option to have at left wing-back. Started against both Fleetwood Town and Bromley, and should get the nod once again. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Two goals against Fleetwood Town made it three goals in as many games. Playing him as a centre-midfielder rather than an attacking midfielder might limit him a bit but he can still cause problems.

6. CM: Sonny Carey

Two goals against Fleetwood Town made it three goals in as many games. Playing him as a centre-midfielder rather than an attacking midfielder might limit him a bit but he can still cause problems. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

