Blackpool have exited the EFL Cup following a 5-0 loss to Wolves.

Neil Critchley’s side have now gone five games without finding the back of the net, as their attacking woes continue.

Kenny Dougall and Callum Connolly came close to beating Dan Bentley at Molineux, with both of their efforts striking the woodwork.

Wolves opened the scoring in the 10th minute, courtesy of a goal from Sasa Kalajdzic.

The Austrian was first onto a rebound, after an initial good save from Richard O’Donnell.

Fabio Silva doubled Wanderers lead ahead of the half hour mark, with his strike taking a deflection go go past the keeper.

After the break, Matt Doherty scored a brace in the space of seven minutes, before Nathan Fraser rounded off the win.

Here is how the Seasiders performed:

1 . Richard O'Donnell- 5 O'Donnell was unlucky with some of the deflected goals from Wolves, and was left defenceless at times. Ultimately, the saves he did make were pretty straight forward.

2 . Matthew Pennington- 5 It was a tough night for the defence against their Premier League opponents- who proved too strong and fast on a number of occasions.

3 . Marvin Ekpiteta- 5 Ekpiteta and his colleagues did make a number of big challenges to stop Wolves, but they were ultimately out powered.

4 . Callum Connolly-5 Connolly produced one of Blackpool's better chances, with his free kick hitting the crossbar. As for his defensive endeavours- it was the same as his teammates, with Wolves just proving too strong.

5 . Andy Lyons- 5 Lyons didn't have too much of an impact on the game, but worked hard like everyone in the visiting squad.

6 . Matty Virtue- 6 Virtue had some bright moments on the ball, and was involved in some of the good things the Seasiders were able to do.

7 . Kenny Dougall- 6 Dougall had Blackpool's best chance of the game, with a shot from distance hitting the inside of the post.