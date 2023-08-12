Blackpool pick up a point in Devon after stalemate with Exeter at St James Park

Blackpool were only able to claim a point in Devon after drawing 0-0 with Exeter City.

There was nothing to separate the teams at St James Park, with neither keeper having a lot to do throughout the 90 minutes.

Both sides maintain their unbeaten starts to the campaign, after winning their two previous outings in all competitions.

Exeter made the brighter start to the game, and had their first attempt of the afternoon blocked just wide of the post in the 8th minute.

As the half went on, the Seasiders started to grow into the fixture.

Their first real effort came through Andy Lyons in the 26th minute, with the midfielder cutting inside from the left and releasing a shot- which was deflected into the hands of Vil Sinisalo.

Ahead of the break, Ollie Norburn produced an heroic piece of defending to stop Critchley’s side from falling behind.

The midfielder got back to block an effort from Jack Aitchison, who was through on goal following an error on the ball from Marvin Ekpiteta.

Blackpool came close to opening the scoring at the start the second half.

A ball across the box from CJ Hamilton was just about put behind, otherwise it would’ve been a tap in for Jake Beesley.

From the resulting corner, Shayne Lavery had his first sight of goal, with the attacker heading straight at the keeper.

The game did start to open up more for both sides, but clear chances in front of goal still remained scare.

In the final moments of the match, a golden opportunity came the way of Matty Virtue.

The ball was played to the midfielder in space, but his shot was well stopped by Sinisalo, who was quickly off his line.

The verdict

It was a fixture that will be quickly forgotten.

Both sides were set up well, and just seemed to cancel each other out.

Dan Grimshaw wasn’t really tested, with his defence dealing with any threats in front of him, while chances were limited in attack for the two teams.

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, James Husband, Marvin Ekpiteta, Olly Casey, Andy Lyons, Ollie Norburn, Albie Morgan (65’), Sonny Carey (65’), CJ Hamilton, Jake Beesley (65’), Shayne Lavery.