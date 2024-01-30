Blackpool Opticians supporting young footballers to envision their future with recent sponsorship

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An independent Opticians in Blackpool have recently sponsored their local junior football team, providing the aspiring footballers with both home and away kits to wear during matches and practice.

Wooding Opticians, situated on Red Bank Road in Bispham, have been at the heart of the Blackpool community since 1972, providing high standards of clinical excellence to their patients over the years.

In an effort to support the futures of the next generation in their area, the team at Wooding Opticians scored a sponsorship with local club, Bispham Junior Football Federation.

Wooding Opticians team with the Under 7 Sonics team outside the practice

Established in 1969, BJFF have over 50 teams ranging from Under 7s to Under 18s and aim to provide the children of Bispham and the Fylde coast with the best football opportunities available.

As the Under 7 Sonics team’s new sponsors, the Opticians have provided the team with professional home and away match kits, featuring their logo, to support them during their matches and sporting endeavours. To say thank you for their new kits, the Under 7 Sonics made a special visit to Wooding Opticians.

Speaking on the decision to strike up a partnership, Director at Wooding Opticians, Tina Swift, said: “We were delighted to be able to contribute towards their goals, both during and outside of their matches!

“The entire team at Wooding Opticians have strong connections to the local community and carry a sense of pride watching the team play. We’ll all be cheering them on at the practice!”

Wooding Opticians, originally opened by Julia Wooding, celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2022 and have since acquired a new resident optometrist, demonstrating their ongoing commitment to caring for the eyes of Bispham.

Tina Swift, who has been with the practice for 8 years, added: “As a long-standing business in Bispham, we feel that it’s important to care for our patients and the local community they live in, so we’re excited to be able to help the Under 7 Sonics team grow while also shaping the lives of future generations in our area.”

To find out more about Wooding Opticians or to book an appointment, please visit www.woodingopticians.co.uk