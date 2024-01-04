It's been more than ten-years since Blackpool won at the City Ground against Nottingham Forest.

Blackpool and Nottingham Forest renew an old rivalry as they face off in the third round of the FA Cup at the City Ground.

The two sides most memorable encounters will have been the 2009/10 play-offs in which Blackpool won 6-4 on aggregate. Ian Holloway's side won the first leg 2-1 and then they came out 4-3 winners in a seven-goal thriller.

It will be exactly a year to the day that Blackpool put in a sublime display against Forest, winning 4-1 against the Premier League side. Marvin Ekpiteta, Ian Poveda, CJ Hamilton and Jerry Yates all netted for the Seasiders that day, and then they narrowly lost to Southampton later that month.

Blackpool's record against Forest isn't the greatest but it's also not the worst. In their last 10 meetings they've only won twice but the other results have been five draws and three defeats. The last time Blackpool won at the City Ground was on November 2, 2013. It was a 1-0 win in which Stephen Dobbie scored an injury-time strike. Forest had to play with a man light after Djamel Abdoun was sent off but Tom Ince missed the resulting penalty. It was a result that kept Blackpool above Forest, and they finished the day fourth.

Ten-years is a long time in football, and so much has changed since then. Blackpool went from being a Championship side to going down to League Two whilst Forest in 2022 ended their long exile from the top-flight, and are now hoping to establish themselves as a Premier League team.

Two divisions now separate Blackpool and Forest, so a win for Neil Critchley's side on Sunday would justifiably be called an upset. Here, we take a look at the side that won at Forest in 2013, and what they're up to now.

1 . GK: Matt Gilks Goalkeeping coach at Bolton Wanderers alongside Seasiders hero Ian Evatt. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . DEF: Tyler Blackett Currently playing for Rotherham United in the Championship. Photo Sales

3 . DEF: Kirk Broadfoot Plays in the Scottish Championship for Greenock Morton. Photo Sales

4 . DEF: Gary Mackenzie Retired from football in 2021, finishing with Peterhead in the League One of the Scottish Professional Football League. Photo Sales

5 . Dan Gosling He's plying his trade in League Two with Notts County now. Photo Sales