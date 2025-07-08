Blackpool kids get free FA training ahead of the summer holidays

Last week, over 400 pupils at Stanley Primary School in Blackpool got a special surprise, as Kellogg’s arrived to deliver a free taster session of its summer Football Camps. The children enjoyed a kick about, received expert coaching from FA-qualified staff.

With the summer holidays starting this month, two thirds (61%) of parents admit that they struggle to keep kids active during school holidays. Kellogg’s is stepping up for a second year running, bringing its Football Camps back for 2025, and giving away 30,000 FREE places to young football fans across the UK.

The camps are being rolled out across Lancashire this summer - hosted by EFL clubs Blackburn Rovers, Burnley FC, Accrington Stanley and Blackpool - offering local kids the opportunity to stay active, build confidence, learn new skills, and make friends during the holidays.

To claim a free spot, parents simply need to purchase a box of Kellogg’s cereal and scan the on-pack QR code. They can choose from over 150 camp locations at www.kelloggsfc.com.

In its first year, Kellogg’s Football Camps scored big with local communities up and down the country. Over 58,000 attendees took part at a local club and over 10,069 hours of coaching were delivered throughout the summer.

Young footy fans were provided with a safe and fun environment to develop essential life skills, both on and off the pitch. In fact, nearly nine in ten (88%) parents believe that playing football plays a key role in their child’s emotional and physical development, and a staggering 91% believe it’s important for kids to play sports as part of their weekly routine.

To secure a place, parents simply need to buy a promotional box of Kellogg’s cereal and use the on-pack QR code to sign up at www.kelloggsfc.com. T&C’s apply .