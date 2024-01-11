Blackpool's last 25 January transfer window signings and where they are now - Middlesbrough, Cardiff City and Bristol Rovers
A look at what transfer business Blackpool have conducted over the last five years - and if we can expect the same in 2024.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Blackpool are one of the few clubs that have made a January signing this month after recruiting Middlesbrough defender Hayden Coulson.
The left-sided defender has joined to provide competition to the Seasiders who operate with wing-backs. He's someone that Neil Critchley has been aware for several years and was delighted to land one of his long-term targets.
Perhaps the biggest piece of news is that Jordan Rhodes will be staying put at Bloomfield Road until the end of the season. Rhodes has got 15 goals and three assists in 22 games this term and if the Seasiders are to be in the automatic promotion or at the very least the play-off mix, they needed to keep hold of the 33-year-old.
If Rhodes had departed then January is a tricky month to conduct transfer business in. It's a month in which there are several games across various competitions to play in, and you're then trying to see if any players are unhappy at either your club or other clubs. Loan moves arranged in the summer don't work out and then there are players that become available.
Critchley in his first spell at Blackpool had two January transfer windows to manouvere in. In his first window he signed two players, and then in the second he recruited four. Out of those six additions made by Critchley, three of them are still at the club now.
Here we take a look at the 25 signings over the last five transfer windows. Half a decade is a long time in football and in that time we've seen various different managers who have all had different recruitment methods. Some players remain at this club to this day whilst others are either in the non-league or a League One rival now.