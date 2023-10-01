News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool made two changes to their team for the game against Barnsley at Oakwell.
By Amos Wynn
Published 1st Oct 2023, 09:00 BST
Matthew Pennington and Matty Virtue both dropped out of the 11 that overcame Reading at Bloomfield Road last week.

Following the 1-0 victory over the Tykes, Critchley explained why the pair were absent from the match- with one set to be fine for the midweek home game against Derby County.

“Matty Pennington has had a stiff back in the last couple of days,” he said.

Matty Virtue (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)Matty Virtue (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)
"We were hoping he would be fine for the game.

"It was precautionary more than anything because we’ve got a lot of matches coming up.

"We expect him to be fine, hopefully we’ll have him on Tuesday.

"Matty Virtue is different- he pulled his hamstring in training.

"We will have to get that assessed and scanned to see how severe it is.

"We need the whole squad, we need every to be fit- which is why we played a game during the week.”

