Blackpool made two changes to their team for the game against Barnsley at Oakwell.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Matthew Pennington and Matty Virtue both dropped out of the 11 that overcame Reading at Bloomfield Road last week.

Following the 1-0 victory over the Tykes, Critchley explained why the pair were absent from the match- with one set to be fine for the midweek home game against Derby County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Matty Pennington has had a stiff back in the last couple of days,” he said.

Matty Virtue (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

"We were hoping he would be fine for the game.

"It was precautionary more than anything because we’ve got a lot of matches coming up.

"We expect him to be fine, hopefully we’ll have him on Tuesday.

"Matty Virtue is different- he pulled his hamstring in training.

"We will have to get that assessed and scanned to see how severe it is.