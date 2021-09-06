Blackpool footballer earns England European Championship selection

The teenager from Beach Avenue has been selected for the senior England squad to contest this month’s European Amputee Football Federation Championships in Poland.

Midfielder Jamie, who was born prematurely with a short right leg and no right foot, featured in The Gazette as a 15-year-old in 2018, when he became the youngest player to represent the Everton amputee team in a Champions League fixture.

Having progressed from England’s Under-23s to the senior national side, he flies out to Krakow for the Euros on Wednesday following a training camp in Crewe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Oakey is off to Poland with the England squad

The England call-up rewards Jamie’s outstanding dedication in a very difficult year, in which he has had to overcome the death of his father, David.

Mum Elaine told The Gazette: “I don’t know how Jamie has managed to concentrate on his football but I’m so proud of him.

“His best friend Thomas Atkinson – an arm and leg amputee – is in the squad too and I’m so pleased for both of them.”

Jamie has been playing amputee football since the age of eight, representing Manchester City and England juniors before joining Everton.

The European Championships, held over from last year because of the pandemic, start on Sunday and run for eight days.

Fourteen nations are taking part and England play group games against Greece next Monday and France two days later.