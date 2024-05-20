'Zero justification:' Blackpool faithful make their feelings clear on season ticket price increase

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool have announced an increase in season ticket prices- leaving some supporters less than impressed.

The Seasiders will once again compete in League One following last May’s relegation from the Championship, with Neil Critchley’s side unable to reach the play-offs in their first attempt of returning to England’s second tier.

The early bird price of an adult season ticket renewal will be £375, compared to last year’s £349, while for new customers it is £395.

Meanwhile, the renewal price of an adult season ticket in the family stand will set you back £315 during the early bird period, which is up £26 from last year.

Blackpool fans have been reacting to the club's season ticket prices

Both categories are higher than Blackpool’s last season in the Championship.

A number of fans have taken to X to share their views on the price increase:

@Stemilner: “Don’t get the logic behind this, especially after a boring season and nothing done on the ground or training ground in four years. Surely reduce it and pack it out every week.”

@Robert_P_Curtis: “I’m going to get one but only because I haven’t spent a couple of grand relocating no to. Getting a season ticket was my number one reason for choosing Blackpool. I’m not overly happy with the price increase considering how poorly we played at times this season.”

@stgrimmers: “We have the new TV deal, which gets us more money, yet we’re ripping off our own fans. Price them at £300, do a family deal too, and get the seats filled. You’ll make money on merchandise, food, drink, etc.”

@Seasidersdaz72: “I think it’s a huge gamble- if we bring in real quality signings in the summer and increase pay for that then fair enough. If we bring in average signings then I think attendances will drop significantly especially if we get off to a poor or average start.”

@DanielFranks85: “There’s zero justification for an increase. Owner just doesn’t get it.”

@Steve_gorrie: “Disgusting. How can they justify an increase.”