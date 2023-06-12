Young defender Andy Lyons determined to help Blackpool bounce back to the Championship

The 22-year-old was brought to Bloomfield Road from Bohemians in the summer by former boss Michael Appleton, but immediately returned to the League of Ireland Premier Division when loaned back out to Shamrock Rovers.

The Irishman returned to the Seasiders at the end of the Hoops' campaign before making his debut in January as Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest were condemned to a 4-1 defeat in the third round of the FA Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lyons was then presented with his bow in the EFL the following week, replacing Callum Connolly with eight minutes remaining as the Tangerines were beaten 2-0 by Watford at Vicarage Road.

Blackpool's Andy Lyons The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Blackpool v Stoke City - Saturday 18th February 2023 - Bloomfield Road - Blackpool

Having scored four times in the club's fight for survival, he told SRFCTV: "It's a good experience whether you win, lose or draw because the league is a very good standard.

"You're playing against very good opposition all the time. I chipped in with a few goals, but it didn't end how we would've wanted it to. It was a good experience overall.

"First and foremost it's about bouncing back next year. We have a new head coach so that'll be interesting, I've never worked under him, so I'm looking forward to doing that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lyons, capped for Republic of Ireland's Under 21s, returned to the Tallaght Stadium to collect his Young Player of the Year prize after helping Stephen Bradley's side to a record 20th title.

Blackpool's Andy Lyons celebrates scoring his sides first goal The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Blackpool v Huddersfield Town - Tuesday 7th February 2023 - Bloomfield Road - Blackpool

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made 16 appearances in the league for the champions, scoring seven goals, played in both legs against Hibernians and Ludogorets in the Champions League, he did the same against Shkupi and Ferencvaros in the Europa League, and then featured against Djurgaardens, Gent and Molde in the Conference League.

After taking in Rovers' 4-0 win over UCD on Friday, as they moved six points clear of Derry City at the top of the table, Lyons continued: "It was a great honour to get the trophy, I think it was a great season personally and collectively.

"It was great to be back, great to see Tallaght, great to see the lads, and they're winning again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"First and foremost I came here to win trophies and to play in Europe again, so anything else that came after that was a bonus.