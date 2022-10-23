Young Arsenal star singled out for special praise following Blackpool’s derby win against Preston North End

The 19-year-old bagged a goal and an assist for Michael Appleton’s men as the Seasiders claimed a 4-2 win against their fierce rivals at Bloomfield Road.

Patino’s goal, a low drilled effort from 20 yards, came at a pivotal moment in the game as the hosts were under the cosh at the time.

But the Arsenal loanee would then go on to play a major role in Blackpool’s third as he lofted a pinpoint cross for Jerry Yates to glance home his second of the afternoon.

Patino’s display didn’t go unnoticed, with the EFL pundits on ITV’s highlights show making reference to the midfielder’s exceptional performance.

Presenter Hugh Woozencroft said: “That’s two wins in four games for Blackpool and I think they had a great impact from a young player with a burgeoning reputation in the shape of Charlie Patino.”

“Definitely,” pundit Matt Jarvis replied.

Charlie Patino celebrates after scoring Blackpool's second goal on Saturday

“I think Arsenal fans will be delighted to see it.

“Fair play to him for going out on loan. He scored a great goal with his left foot and he pops up with another chip for Yates to score his goal.

“Yates now equals his goalscoring record from last season and he’s joint top scorer, so he’s flying at the moment.”

Woozencroft added: “We wish Greg Cunningham well, his injury perhaps played a part for Preston in terms of their defence.