Young striker Zak Emmerson departed Blackpool last week to make the move to Halifax Town on a permanent deal.

The 19-year-old joined National League side for an undisclosed fee - two years on from his arrival at Bloomfield Road.

During his time on the Fylde Coast, the youngster didn’t make a senior appearance in Tangerine, but featured on the bench as an unused substitute in the Seasiders’ final game of last season away to Reading and was a regular for the development squad in the Central League.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley states it was the right time for the two parties to go their separate ways following Emmerson’s move to Halifax.

“If you look at his age and the players he’s got in front of him here, sometimes young players need to play to keep developing,” he explained.

“You need to make what you think it is the right decision for the player, and for him that’s to play games.

“He’s got a good opportunity to go to Halifax, in a good league and at a good standards. Hopefully he’ll get some good minutes and build his career.

“Another loan might not have been beneficial for him or us. You have to do what you think it right for the player, and we think we’ve done that.”

Emmerson started his career with Oldham Athletic - where he was handed his competitive debut at the age of 15.

After making three senior appearances in total for the Latics, he joined Brighton & Hove Albion for an undisclosed fee in 2020, and was selected for the England U18s squad during his time at the Amex.

He made the move to Blackpool in 2022, and worked closely under the guidance of Stephen Dobbie in the last few years.