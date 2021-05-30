'You cannot hold back' - Ian Holloway urges Blackpool to go 'pedal to the metal' in play-off final showdown vs Lincoln

Ian Holloway. (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

The Seasiders finished third in their regular campaign before beating Oxford United 6-3 on aggregate across two legs in the play-off semi-finals to secure a spot at Wembley this afternoon.

But Holloway, who won the Championship play-offs as Blackpool manager back in 2010, has made it clear that Neil Critchley’s men have to deliver one last monumental effort to avoid a crushing disappointment against the Imps.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “It’s what your lads can produce out there – really you want them pedal to the metal. You cannot hold back.

"I think that’s what’s so exciting about it. It really is make or break.

"What you don’t want is to waste this wonderful season that you’ve had getting in the play-offs. You realise the minute that you’ve lost and you're out, particularly if you can't get a Wembley final to tuck into your top pocket and that last chance to get there, it’s been a waste.

"You ask any one of them, the ones who lose, who don’t get to Wembley, their season is awful.

"That’s what we're witnessing, and for me it’s poetic justice to [have fans] back now. This awful virus that we’ve all been fighting together, I hope football comes out of it strong.