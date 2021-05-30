'You beauty', 'That's more like it' - Blackpool fans react to 'fantastic' moment in first half of play-off final vs Lincoln
Blackpool bounced back from a dreadful start to bring themselves level with Lincoln City in the latter stages of the first half of the League One play-off final – and fans have been quick to react on social media.
The Seasiders fell behind after just 47 seconds when Ollie Turton diverted an Imps cross into his own net, but slowly grew into the game from that point onwards.
Neil Critchley’s men then got their reward for their attacking endeavours when Kenny Dougall’s long-range effort sneaked under Lincoln goalkeeper Alex Palmer and into the bottom corner to change the complexion of the clash entirely.
The strike was the Australian’s second in consecutive matches.
We’ve gathered some of the best reactions from supporters below…
