Wycombe Wanderers player takes to social media after receiving racist abuse against Blackpool

Chris Forino (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

Play was stopped during the first half as the referee spoke to the managers on the touchline following the incident, which occurred in the south stand. The Blues defender also joined the officials for discussions before the match resumed.

After the match, Forino shared a message on X to reflect on what had been said to him during his visit to Bloomfield Road.

He wrote: “Firstly I want to say to the individual who made the racist remark I wish them nothing but education and blessings to be more open minded, there’s enough hatred in this world already. Blackpool and the officials handled the situation excellently so I thank them both.”

Both the Seasiders and Wycombe have released statements reacting to the incident.

It read: “Blackpool Football Club is dismayed to confirm that a racist remark was directed at Chris Forino by a supporter during today’s League One fixture at Bloomfield Road.

"The player reported the incident to the match official at the time and the Club will work with Wycombe to help identify the individual responsible.