Blackpool were defeated by Stevenage (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)

A deflected shot from Jake Forster-Caskey inside the final 10 minutes secured a 1-0 win for Boro in a game of few chances, as Steve Evans’ side claimed what could be a vital victory in the race for the play-off spots come the end of the season.

At Bloomfield Road, Blackpool hold the best record in the division, while away from home they have only managed 13 points in 14 outings.

After letting the dust settle on Saturday’s result, supporters have taken to social media to share their views, with one writing: “We as the fans did our bit, could literally do no more. We set up negatively away and (Neil) Critchley overthinks. Play to our strengths, not adapt to them. They need to start turning up at away games or our season’s over.”

Another added: “They played that team completely wrong, the ball should’ve been kept on the floor by the Pool, they were never going to win an aerial battle. Wrong tactics from the start.”

A third noted: “Typical Evans team, breaking up play, stopping the flow of the game, diving around getting free kicks, dugout arguing with the officials, but saying all that we need to start playing to our strengths and not trying to stop the opposition’s strength.”