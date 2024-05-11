Wrexham's past interest could suggest next destination for former Liverpool youngster after Blackpool release

Matty Virtue (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

Matty Virtue’s recent release from Blackpool would’ve caught the attention of a number of clubs who will look to claim the signature of the ex-Liverpool youngster this summer.

The midfielder will depart Bloomfield Road this summer, along with Callum Connolly, Marvin Ekpiteta and Shayne Lavery, after the Seasiders’ retained list revealed his contract would not be extended.

Following his arrival on the Fylde Coast in 2019, the 27-year-old made 104 appearances in Tangerine, scoring nine times and providing three assists, as well as spending a season on loan with Lincoln City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During his final campaign with Blackpool, Virtue’s game time was limited, with Neil Critchley mainly utilising him from the bench.

Last summer he had been linked with a move to Wrexham, before ultimately remaining at Bloomfield Road, but the Welsh club could look to revisit a deal for the former Liverpool U23s captain.

The Red Dragons, who are owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have recently earned their second consecutive promotion after finishing second in League Two, meaning they will be competing against the Seasiders next season.

Wrexham could look to bring in a number of experienced free agents in the next few months to add to their current squad, which includes the likes of James McClean, Steven Fletcher and Paul Mullin.