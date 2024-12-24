Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Seasiders make the trip to North Wales on Boxing Day.

Blackpool travel to the Racecourse Ground to face promotion hopefuls Wrexham on Boxing Day in the EFL League One

The Seasiders have won their last three matches on their travels in the league this season. Steve Bruce's men played to a goalless draw with Stevenage last weekend and that's put them in 12th before Christmas. Wrexham drew 1-1 with Bristol Rovers and that's put them in third, two points behind second, and three behind Birmingham City who are top.

With such a short turnaround from the Stevenage game, and then the trip to Birmingham at the weekend, everyone is going to have to play their part over festive period. Here’s the latest injury news from both camps.

CJ Hamilton has recovered from a thigh injury and could return for Blackpool. | CameraSport

Blackpool team news

Josh Onomah is out for the next two to three weeks. He picked up a hip problem against Reading, and won’t play for the remainder of the year.

CJ Hamilton and Sonny Carey could be two options for Steve Bruce to think about over the festive period. The pair have been dealing with muscular injuries but are now back in training once again, with Hamilton the likelier of the two to return.

Andy Lyons and Elkan Baggott are slightly behind Carey and Hamilton, but are at least back in training. Neither player has been afforded the opportunity to play under Bruce so far.

Lyons suffered an ACL injury in February whilst Baggott missed a large part of the season due to two separate injuries. The centre back had an ankle problem which kept him out, and he has since picked up a muscular injury.

Out: Josh Onomah, Andy Lyons, and Elkan Baggott. Doubt: CJ Hamilton and Sonny Carey.

Former Blackpool goalkeeper Mark Howard is Wrexham's first choice goalkeeper at the moment. Arthur Okonkwo is injured. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Wrexham team news

Arthur Okonkwo suffered a broken wrist in mid-November and was ruled out for six weeks. The goalkeeper saw a specialist but remains sidelined, with former Seasiders shot-stopper Mark Howard holding down the fort.

Back-up goalkeeper Callum Burton was an option but he sustained a torn thigh injury which required surgery and it's likely that his season is over. Striker Jack Marriott meanwhile suffered a broken leg during a training session in October. The timeframe for his return was four months but he's been making some progress and Phil Parkinson said last week that he was expected to begin training this week.

Elliot Lee scored against Bristol Rovers last week, but his goal wasn't enough as Bristol Rovers scored an equaliser. To make matters worse, the forward was forced off with a hamstring injury, and it’s unsure whether it will keep him out for a period of time or not.

Midfielder James Jones is currently dealing with a foot injury. He's not played much football this term, having only played twice in the league, both times as a substitute. The foot problem has been a recurring issue for him, and it was hoped by Parkinson that it wasn't serious.

Out: Arthur Okonkwo, James Jones, Callum Burton, and Jack Marriott. Doubt: Elliot Lee