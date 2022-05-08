Chris Maxwell was still Blackpool's best player despite conceding FIVE

Worst player ratings of the season saved for Blackpool's shambolic final day defeat

An encouraging first season back in the Championship ended in shambolic fashion as Blackpool were thrashed 5-0 by already-relegated Peterborough United.

By Matt Scrafton
Sunday, 8th May 2022, 9:00 am

Here’s how Pool's players rated:

1. MAN OF THE MATCH: Chris Maxwell - 6/10

Conceded five yet was still Blackpool’s best player, which was worrying. Made a string of fine stops.

2. Callum Connolly - 3/10

Offered nothing going forward and endured a nightmare defensive display. Posh got in behind him time and time again.

3. Oliver Casey - 4/10

Given a harsh lesson by the excellent Jonson Clarke-Harris, who outmuscled him from start to finish.

4. Richard Keogh - 6/10

Solid before limping off just after the half-hour mark with an injury. Just got to hope it wasn’t a farewell.

