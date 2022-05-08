Worst player ratings of the season saved for Blackpool's shambolic final day defeat

Here’s how Pool's players rated:
1. MAN OF THE MATCH: Chris Maxwell - 6/10
Conceded five yet was still Blackpool’s best player, which was worrying. Made a string of fine stops.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
2. Callum Connolly - 3/10
Offered nothing going forward and endured a nightmare defensive display. Posh got in behind him time and time again.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. Oliver Casey - 4/10
Given a harsh lesson by the excellent Jonson Clarke-Harris, who outmuscled him from start to finish.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Richard Keogh - 6/10
Solid before limping off just after the half-hour mark with an injury. Just got to hope it wasn’t a farewell.
Photo: CameraSport - Paul Greenwood