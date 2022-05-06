Will we see Josh Bowler? Blackpool's predicted line-up for final game of the season against Peterborough United

Here’s how we think the Seasiders might line up...
1. GK - Chris Maxwell
Even though Dan Grimshaw is now back available, I'd expect Maxwell to keep his spot in between the sticks.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
2. RB - Callum Connolly
With Jordan Gabriel and Dujon Sterling sidelined, Connolly will fill in at right-back once again.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta
Having recovered from cramp, the club's player of the season should come straight back into the side.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. CB - Richard Keogh
With Jordan Thorniley an injury doubt, Keogh will keep his spot in the back four.
Photo: CameraSport - Paul Greenwood