The Seasiders will be looking to sign off the season in style

Will we see Josh Bowler? Blackpool's predicted line-up for final game of the season against Peterborough United

Blackpool make the trip to London Road tomorrow for their final game of the season.

By Matt Scrafton
Friday, 6th May 2022, 12:00 pm

Here’s how we think the Seasiders might line up...

1. GK - Chris Maxwell

Even though Dan Grimshaw is now back available, I'd expect Maxwell to keep his spot in between the sticks.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

2. RB - Callum Connolly

With Jordan Gabriel and Dujon Sterling sidelined, Connolly will fill in at right-back once again.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

3. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta

Having recovered from cramp, the club's player of the season should come straight back into the side.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

4. CB - Richard Keogh

With Jordan Thorniley an injury doubt, Keogh will keep his spot in the back four.

Photo: CameraSport - Paul Greenwood

